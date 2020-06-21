Rita Mae Betz
(Nee Barth) June 13, 2020, age 91. Mother of Steven (Margaret) Wage and Duffy (Cindy) Wage. Grandmother Katy (Tony) Skarlatos, Derek Wage, Cooper Wage. Great grandmother of Mia and Jax. Preceded in death by husbands Delbert Wage and Robert Betz.
See Harder Funeral Home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.