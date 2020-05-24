Rita "Nonna" Palazzari Papi
Milwaukee - Entered eternal life peacefully on May 19, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1922 in Eveleth, Minnesota to the late Gustavo and Santina Palazzari. She married the late Ansel Papi on April 6, 1945.
Nonna was an excellent cook. One of her greatest pleasures was entertaining her friends and family. Her house was always filled with the smells of Italian sauces, pasta, cookies and frozen snickers. Nothing made her happier than to be with her family. Nonna was generous, warm, welcoming, affectionate and she loved to shop. She worked as a medical technician well into her 70's. Rita was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Rita is preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Louis, Aldo and Mario Palazzari and 2 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her 4 children, Linda Shippee, Michael (Patricia), Roberta (the late Michael) Hayes and Lisa (Michael) Salter and 9 grandchildren, Peter (Beverly) Shippee, Michael (Stacey) Papi, Joseph (Christine) Shippee, Angela (Michael) Gard, Liza Papi, Marty (Jen) Hayes, Eric (Rebekah) Hayes, Phillip (Monica) Salter and Stephanie (Adam) Sturgis. She is further survived by 21 great grandchildren who called her "Great".
Private family services. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice.
Mangia
