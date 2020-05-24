Rita Palazzari "Nonna" Papi
1922 - 2020
Rita "Nonna" Palazzari Papi

Milwaukee - Entered eternal life peacefully on May 19, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1922 in Eveleth, Minnesota to the late Gustavo and Santina Palazzari. She married the late Ansel Papi on April 6, 1945.

Nonna was an excellent cook. One of her greatest pleasures was entertaining her friends and family. Her house was always filled with the smells of Italian sauces, pasta, cookies and frozen snickers. Nothing made her happier than to be with her family. Nonna was generous, warm, welcoming, affectionate and she loved to shop. She worked as a medical technician well into her 70's. Rita was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Church.

Rita is preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Louis, Aldo and Mario Palazzari and 2 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her 4 children, Linda Shippee, Michael (Patricia), Roberta (the late Michael) Hayes and Lisa (Michael) Salter and 9 grandchildren, Peter (Beverly) Shippee, Michael (Stacey) Papi, Joseph (Christine) Shippee, Angela (Michael) Gard, Liza Papi, Marty (Jen) Hayes, Eric (Rebekah) Hayes, Phillip (Monica) Salter and Stephanie (Adam) Sturgis. She is further survived by 21 great grandchildren who called her "Great".

Private family services. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice.

Mangia






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 21, 2020
My Beautiful, Beautiful Aunti Rita....such an awesome lady with a BIG HEART and WARM SMILE....Lots of Love, Mary B, Bobby, Peggy, Kay and Families...
Mary Williams
Friend
