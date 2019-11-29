|
|
Rita Rudzinski
West Allis - (Nee Haka), age 84, went home to the Lord peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1935 in Polonia, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Steve and Laura (Herek) Haka.
She married Leonard J. Rudzinski on October 18, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They shared 34 wonderful years together until his death in December 1992.
Rita enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren, cooking, gardening, going up North to the cottage, going to the casino and watching any type of sports, especially the Brewers, Packers and Marquette Basketball.
Rita is survived by her children: Gerard Rudzinski, Carolyn (Don) Slowik, Derek (Danielle) Rudzinski, Cheryl Huebner and Rodney Rudzinski. She is further survived by 4 grandchildren: Amanda (Nick), Gallenberg, Joseph Slowik, Elizabeth Slowik, Derek Rudzinski Jr., 3 great-grandchildren: Alayna, Jack and Evan Gallenberg; brothers: Steve (Bernice) Haka, Ron Haka, George (Linda) Haka; sisters-in-law: Rose Kleist, Esther Marlewski, Evelyn (Harvey) Pertulla; special friends: Jim and Lorraine Megal, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Leonard, Rita was preceded in death by son-in-law Robert Huebner; sister Mary Jane (Jerry) Zblewski; brothers-in-law John (Johanna) Rudzinski, Frank Rudzinski, Stanley (Irene) Rudzinski, Leonard Marlewski, Russel Kleist and sisters-in-law Celia (John) Bluma and Lucille (Ray) Ambrosius.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1 PM until 2:45 PM at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP - IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY SITE 1121 S. 117th Street, West Allis, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 PM. Private family burial at Forest Home cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019