Rita S. Nowak
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully with her family at her side on February 19, 2020 at the age of 93. Dear wife of the late Leo L. Nowak. Dear mother of James (Shirley), Leo Jr. (Elaine), Tim (dear friend Sue Kwiatkowski) Nowak. Proud grandma of Amy (Peter) Binelas, Jim (Jackie), Michael (Nicky), Jennifer (Andy) Brandt, Missy and Crystal. Loving great grandma of Alex and Athena Binelas, Dillon and Shelby Brandt, Julia Valles and Jillian and Jaycee Nowak. Sister in law of Beverly Kocinski. She if further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. SPECIAL THANKS to DQ for everything you've done for our Mom, the staff at Ascension Franklin ICU and to Season's Hospice for all the loving care of our Mom. Private Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020