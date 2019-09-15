|
Rita Simandl
Dousman - Rita T. Simandl (nee Maikowski) of Dousman, WI. Died peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 91.
Beloved wife of Donald A. Simandl for the past 67 years. Loving mom to Lisa (Lee) Taylor. Proud Granny of Eric Taylor. Fondly remembered as Aunt Ritz to surviving nephew and nieces. Rita was the former secretary at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Milwaukee. Rita enjoyed being home with her family, golfing and visiting her home in Sister Bay, WI.
Visitation on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10-11am. Funeral Mass celebrated by Rita's nephew Fr. Thomas Maikowski; at 11am at St Bruno Parish Dousman, WI. Although Rita enjoyed flowers, she would rather donations made to: Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Page AZ. where Fr. Maikowski is Pastor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019