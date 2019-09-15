Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Bruno Parish
Dousman, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St Bruno Parish
Dousman, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Simandl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Simandl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Simandl Notice
Rita Simandl

Dousman - Rita T. Simandl (nee Maikowski) of Dousman, WI. Died peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 91.

Beloved wife of Donald A. Simandl for the past 67 years. Loving mom to Lisa (Lee) Taylor. Proud Granny of Eric Taylor. Fondly remembered as Aunt Ritz to surviving nephew and nieces. Rita was the former secretary at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Milwaukee. Rita enjoyed being home with her family, golfing and visiting her home in Sister Bay, WI.

Visitation on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10-11am. Funeral Mass celebrated by Rita's nephew Fr. Thomas Maikowski; at 11am at St Bruno Parish Dousman, WI. Although Rita enjoyed flowers, she would rather donations made to: Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Page AZ. where Fr. Maikowski is Pastor.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline