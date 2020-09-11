Rita Skaidrite Slegelis
Rita Skaidrite Slegelis peacefully passed away September 8, 2020. Skaidrite was born September 20, 1955 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She lived a happy life and loved to do art projects and eat her favorite ice cream. She was loving, mischievous and beautiful. Her last four years were spent with her extended group home family and friends in Watertown. Darcie Klingaman Wilson was her special angel caregiver, taking care of her health and happiness. Skaidrite was preceeded in death by her parents, Velta and Richard Slegelis and step mother Caroline Slegelis. She is survived by her brothers, Karlis Slegelis and Imants Slegelis and her sisters, Velta Young and Maija Kurtz; step-brothers, Gary Leibitzke and Wayne Leibitzke; as well as other nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
. "Our angel is in Heaven. We miss you, we love you, and you will always be in our hearts."