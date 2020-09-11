1/1
Rita Skaidrite Slegelis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Skaidrite Slegelis

Rita Skaidrite Slegelis peacefully passed away September 8, 2020. Skaidrite was born September 20, 1955 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She lived a happy life and loved to do art projects and eat her favorite ice cream. She was loving, mischievous and beautiful. Her last four years were spent with her extended group home family and friends in Watertown. Darcie Klingaman Wilson was her special angel caregiver, taking care of her health and happiness. Skaidrite was preceeded in death by her parents, Velta and Richard Slegelis and step mother Caroline Slegelis. She is survived by her brothers, Karlis Slegelis and Imants Slegelis and her sisters, Velta Young and Maija Kurtz; step-brothers, Gary Leibitzke and Wayne Leibitzke; as well as other nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com. "Our angel is in Heaven. We miss you, we love you, and you will always be in our hearts."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved