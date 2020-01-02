|
|
Rita T. Lapinski
Henderson - Rita T. Lapinski (nee Danielak), a resident of Henderson, Nevada for 21 years passed away on December 27, 2019, at the age of 85. Preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph A. Lapinski. Also preceded in death by her beloved parents and two brothers. She was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was employed by St. Luke's Hospital for 20 years as a Nurses Aide, where she was able to share her unconditional love and devotion to helping others.She is survived by her daughters; Janice (Paul) Little, Donna (David) Leggate, Linda (Terry) Ganyo, Patricia Lapinski. Also survived by her grandchildren; Jessica Lewis, Stephanie Little, Sara Farley, Kristin Holewinski, Aimee Paugel, Joey Holewinski. Further survived by her great-grandchildren; Lillian Lewis, Alexis Paugel, Rylie Oschmann, Raylan Oschmann, Avery Holewinski, as well as nephews; Brian Danielak, Dennis Danielak, Phillip Danielak, and Scott Danielak.
She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. In accordance with her wishes, no funeral services will be held.In honor of our beloved mother's love and compassion for animals, the family suggests donations be made to the Humane Society, local pet shelters, the National Wildlife Federation or World Wildlife Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020