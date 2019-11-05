Resources
More Obituaries for Robbie Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robbie Douglas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robbie Douglas Notice
Robbie Douglas

West Milwaukee - Formerly of Mukwonago. Died suddenly on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the age of 30. He leaves behind his heartbroken mother Linda Davis, his sister Katy Douglas and nephew Cameron Kadinger, stepsisters Leah Davis and Jessie Waite and stepbrother Andrew Davis. Preceded in death by his father Bill Douglas, stepfather Wes Davis and stepbrother Brian Davis.

Robbie had a smile that immediately made you feel welcome. He has a way about his that drew you to him. He was kind, thoughtful and loving.

Employed by Saint Kate- The Arts Hotel, he recently found he had a passion for cooking and enjoyed the challenges of a busy kitchen. He will be missed terribly.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, from 12:00 PM, until time of service at 2:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Memorials appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robbie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline