Robbie Douglas
West Milwaukee - Formerly of Mukwonago. Died suddenly on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the age of 30. He leaves behind his heartbroken mother Linda Davis, his sister Katy Douglas and nephew Cameron Kadinger, stepsisters Leah Davis and Jessie Waite and stepbrother Andrew Davis. Preceded in death by his father Bill Douglas, stepfather Wes Davis and stepbrother Brian Davis.
Robbie had a smile that immediately made you feel welcome. He has a way about his that drew you to him. He was kind, thoughtful and loving.
Employed by Saint Kate- The Arts Hotel, he recently found he had a passion for cooking and enjoyed the challenges of a busy kitchen. He will be missed terribly.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, from 12:00 PM, until time of service at 2:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Memorials appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019