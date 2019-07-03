|
Brodesser, Robert A. Age 82 years. Of Menomonee Falls, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Mavis "May" for 58 years. Loving father of Mark (Susan) and Debra Brodesser. Proud grandpa of Kathryn and Daniel. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 8 at the funeral home from 3:30 PM until time of Memorial Service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cancer Care Center at Community Memorial Hospital or The Kathy Hospice are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019