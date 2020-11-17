Robert A. BrysonBorn to Eternal Life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at age 96. Beloved husband of Evelyn (nee Michalek) Bryson for 68 years. Loving father of Robert W. Bryson and Dr. Julie Bryson. Dear brother of Beverly (the late John) McCarthy and the late Leland (the late Barbara) Bryson. Bob will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.Visitation on Tuesday, November 24 at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH 8200 W. DENVER AVE., MILWAUKEE from 11 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lie of flowers, memorials to Boys Town, St. Jude Research Hospital or National Basilica of Immaculate Conception appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff of Franciscan Place for their excellent care of Bob; especially, Tonya, Kevin, Ida, Cara, Amelia and Laurie.Bob was born in Escanaba, MI to parents, Arthur and Marie (nee Walters) Bryson. He was a proud graduate of St. Joseph High School in Escanaba, MI. Bob loved his family, the Packers, Marquette Basketball, fishing, hunting and cigars. He enjoyed the lake cottage on Beaver Dam Lake.