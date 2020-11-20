Robert A. Bryson
Born to Eternal Life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born on April 27, 1924 in Escanaba, MI to parents Arthur and Marie (nee Walters) Bryson. He was the dear brother of the late Leland (the late Barbara) Bryson, and of Beverly (the late John) McCarthy. He became a proud graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Escanaba in 1941, and soon after moved to Milwaukee.
He married his wife Evelyn (nee Michalek) in 1952, and was married for 68 wonderful, loving and fulfilling years. He was the proud father of Robert W. Bryson and Dr. Julie Bryson. Bob deeply loved, cherished and supported his family, and dedicated his life to them. In addition to his family, he will be missed by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Bob enjoyed watching sports of all types on television, particularly baseball, football, and college basketball. He was a dedicated Green Bay Packer fan from their playing days at State Fair Park, and was particularly proud to be a Packer Stockholder. He loved professional baseball, and was a die-hard Milwaukee Brewers fan. As a Marquette University basketball fan, he was able to regularly attend home games, as well as Conference and NCAA Tournament Championship games sponsored by Marquette. Bob was an avid fisherman and waterfowl hunter. Before retiring from his job as a TV serviceman, he enjoyed spending vacation time fishing with his Dad on Little Bay de Noc in Escanaba, or with his family at a Summer lake cottage rental. More recently, he enjoyed spending time at the family's lake cottage on Beaver Dam Lake, with many long weekends fishing in the Spring, Summer and Fall, followed by duck and goose hunting there in the Fall. There was no such thing as a bad day hunting or fishing. Successful outings were celebrated with a "victory cigar", and there was nothing better than sitting in his chair looking out over Beaver Dam Lake, and enjoying a good cigar and having a manhattan with family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8200 W. DENVER AVENUE, MILWAUKEE from 11 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON. Private entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to either St. Bernadette Parish, Boys Town, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Franciscan Place in Brookfield for the fine care provided for Bob, and particularly to Tonya, Kevin, Kara, Amelia, and Laurie, and to Bob who came to visit him regularly, for the loving care, support and friendship they provided.