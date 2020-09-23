1/
Robert A. "Robb" Daniels
Robert "Robb" A. Daniels

Grafton - Age 59. Born into eternal life September 21, 2020. Loving husband of Juliann for 22 years. Cherished dad of Neil Daniels, Cody Daniels, Karen Bintz (Brad), Sarah (Ryan) Harmon, and Lisa Bintz. Proud grandpa of Malachi, Josie, and Hunter. Cherished brother of John (Denise) Daniels. Dear uncle of Bethany. Robb had a passion for music and cinema. Visitation at Freedom Fellowship Church, W227 N16833 Tillie Lake Court, Jackson, WI 53037 on Thursday, October 1st from 4 to 6 PM. Celebration of Life Service at 6 PM.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Freedom Fellowship Church
OCT
1
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Freedom Fellowship Church
