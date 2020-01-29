|
Robert A. Fischer Sr.
Passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor. Loving father of Robert Jr.(Kari), Michael (Ellen), Nicki (James) and the late James (Suzanne). Cherished grandfather of Lauren (Shawn), Anna, Julia, Lydia, Mikayla, Mathias (Kiley), Nathaniel, Hannah, Isabella, Ellie and great-grandfather of Bennett, Ava and Nelson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Sunday, February 2 at the FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls from 11AM until Time of Sharing at 12PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020