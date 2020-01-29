Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
Robert A. Fischer Sr.

Robert A. Fischer Sr.

Robert A. Fischer Sr. Notice
Robert A. Fischer Sr.

Passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor. Loving father of Robert Jr.(Kari), Michael (Ellen), Nicki (James) and the late James (Suzanne). Cherished grandfather of Lauren (Shawn), Anna, Julia, Lydia, Mikayla, Mathias (Kiley), Nathaniel, Hannah, Isabella, Ellie and great-grandfather of Bennett, Ava and Nelson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Sunday, February 2 at the FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls from 11AM until Time of Sharing at 12PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
jsonline