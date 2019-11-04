Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Robert A. Gagnon

Robert A. Gagnon Notice
Robert A. Gagnon

South Milwaukee - 7-3-1948 - 11-1-2019

Loving Husband and very best friend of Diane E Gagnon. Proud dad of Karen, Jennifer (Paul), step children, Andy (Jennifer) and Miranda. Fun and loving grandpa of many wonderful grandchildren. Survived by many other special friends and relatives.

Bob retired from the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2010 where he held the positions of train engineer and maintenance man. He was a train enthusiast and loved animals.

Bob will be missed by all.

Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Sunday November 10, 11 AM - 1 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM. Burial at Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the Humane Society or the .

Casual attire is requested, jeans and flannel shirts are encouraged.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
