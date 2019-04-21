|
Guidinger, Robert A. Robert A. Guidinger of Brookfield, WI, peacefully passed away on April 17, 2019. Robert "Bob" was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 13, 1930 to Marie (nee Gebhardt) and Henry J. Guidinger. Bob attended St. Francis Seminary before joining the US Navy in 1951, serving his country for 4 years. He met Ida Marie Dyal from Mobile, AL while stationed in Pensacola, FL. They were married on August 29,1953. After the Korean War ended, he moved his beautiful wife and first born child north to Wisconsin where they had 7 more children. He was a dedicated family man and happiest at family gatherings. He was a devout Catholic and regularly volunteered at church throughout his entire life. Until recently he could be found helping out at Elmbrook Hospital. Bob was an Eagle Scout. He was a successful business owner of Guidinger's Pewaukee Lake Liquor Store and was fortunate to retire early and learn numerous new sports like golf, tennis, downhill skiing, pickleball, and even windsurfing. Always in search of new experiences, he landed a cast member position at Epcot and joined the Disney family. He was the epitome of 'work hard/play hard'. He was a long-standing member of the Pewaukee Yacht Club. He was preceded in death by his wife Marie, son Peter (who died shortly after his birth) and youngest daughter Sara Tesch. Bob is survived by his only brother Arthur and sister-in-law Lois Guidinger; children Nancy (John) DeLorme, Carol (Steve) McCulloch, Robert P., Rose (Joseph) Nelson, Peggy (Mike) Moreno, Dan (Molly), and son-in-law Eric Tesch. Also survived by 16 grandchildren David, Jeff (Amanda), Dan & Mike DeLorme; Bryan (Joanna) & Katie (fiancee Steve) McCulloch; Ian, Will & Sydney Nelson; Marisa & Kristen Moreno; Lucy & Josie Guidinger; and Elijah, Natalie & Piper Tesch; with 4 great-grandchildren, Riley Bakemeyer; Claire & Nathan DeLorme; and Tyler McCulloch. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 9 to 11 am at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church (W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI) with Mass to follow at 11 am. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Pewaukee. In lieu of flowers donations to Elmbrook Hospital or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019