Robert A. "Bob" Hammond
Robert A. "Bob" Hammond

Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life July 13, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of 57 years Joanne (nee Komar). Loving father of Patty (Jeff) Berghauer and Ann (Steve) Joda. Proud grandfather of Jeff and Jordan Berghauer and Konrad and Ian Joda. Great grandfather of Holland Berghauer. Dear brother of Michael Hammond and Sue (Don) Ross. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Dorothy and brother Ronald Hammond.

Service will be held Thursday July 16th at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes (13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI) at 11 AM. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
