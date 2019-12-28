|
|
Robert "Bob" A. Inman
Born in Dallas, Texas in 1935, entered into Eternal Life on December 23, 2019 at the age of 84. The longtime resident of Shorewood was the beloved husband of the late Bonnie (nee Jeffers) Inman for 58 years. He was the loving father of the late Rick (Lori), late Becky, Debbie (late Jim) Carney, Todd (Maria), Tim (Quinn), Blake (Katie), Bridget (John) Stewart. Proud grandfather of Flannery (Tom) Moore, Ariel (Peter) Budnik, Austin (Alisha), Anselm (Abby) and Eudora Inman; Rebecca (David) Harrington, Blaise, Gilbert, Basil, Ambrose, Teresa and Pia Inman; Alex Himmelspach, Samantha (Trevor) Koehn, Maddie, Bennett, and Mallory Inman; Bryce, Conner and Bret Inman; Ann Leo, Lauren (Jeff) Maki, Alison Stewart. Great grandfather of Miranda, Thomas, Corin, Cecilia, Lucia, Dorian, Serafina, Cyprian, Casimir, Misha, Estelle, Loretta, Zelie and Sebastian. Dear brother of the late Clyde Inman (late Sue Zorn); brother-in-law of Mary Ann (late Ron) Renier; the late Jan (Lynne) Jeffers and Carrold Jeffers. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends.
Bob graduated from Shorewood High School, known as the school's best comedian. He went on to study Architecture at the Layton School of Art and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. His designs had a Modern flare, inspired by the works of Frank Lloyd Wright. Among the buildings to his credit are: Lutheran Home, Menomonee Falls East HS, Menomonee Falls Intermediate School, Menomonee Falls North Science Building, Whitewater Physical Education Building, New Berlin Eisenhower HS, Grafton HS, Forest Home Cemetery Mausoleum, Germantown School additions, along with many industrial buildings and private residences. Bob was an avid sports fan; he enjoyed cheering for all the Wisconsin professional and collegiate teams, as well as his children and grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 2, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home in Shorewood. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 3rd, at 11:00 AM, at St. Robert Catholic Church, corner of East Capitol Drive and North Farwell Avenue in Shorewood, followed by the interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to St Roberts Catholic Church, 2214 E Capital Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211, or to the Milwaukee Catholic Home, 2462 N Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019