Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Robert A. Jaskie Notice
Robert A. Jaskie

At rest February 7, 2020 at age 71. Beloved husband of Shirley Jaskie. Dear father of Kevin (Lisa) Jaskie, Heather (Mario) Barrios, David Banach (Gabriel), and Kristin Banach (Sam). Proud grandfather of Tyler, Abigail, and Emily Jaskie and Alejandro "Alex" Barrios. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Robert was a retiree of Bucyrus-Erie and member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 1343. A memorial service will be Saturday at Schaff Funeral Home 5:00 PM. Visitation 3:00 PM until time of memorial service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
