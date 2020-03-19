Services
Robert A. Konlock

Robert A. Konlock Notice
Robert A. Konlock

New Berlin - Passed away March 17, 2020 at age 87. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Margaret (Steve Wiegerling), Robert (Sue Schroeder), Mark (Jacqueline Frank), and Andrew (Jessalee); and stepsons, Bill (Laurel) and Kurt (Debbie) Wilson. Proud grandfather of Courtney and David (Christa) Knepfel and Jackson and Alexander Konlock. Great grandfather of Carter, Brayden, Valerie, and Ross Knepfel. Dear brother of Irene Michna, Eugene Koonlock, the late Evelyn Amann, the late Marian Burrows and Rudy Konlock. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bob served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He worked 28 years at Harnischfeger Corporation. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Milwaukee VA Hospital for their compassionate care of Bob.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
