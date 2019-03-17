|
Leack, Robert A. Was peacefully called home by God and is reunited with his beloved wife, Theresa "Terry," on Saturday, March 9, 2019, age 80. Beloved father of Kathleen, Debra (Stephan) Braun, Patricia, Julie (Frank) Karasek and Robert (Deborah) Leack. Adoring grandpa of Angela, Robin and Evelyn. Dear friend of Kathy Lucas and her family. Further survived by sister-in-law, Karen Vernal (Tom Kolb), other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Delia, brother, Fr. Lawrence, sister-in-law, Victoria (Leonard) Weisling and brother-in-law, John Waldbauer. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 4-7PM. Vigil Service at 7PM. Additional visitation will be held at BLESSED SAVIOR PARISH, 8607 W. Villard Ave., Milwaukee, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10-11AM. Funeral Mass at 11AM. Burial will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Joan Antida High School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019