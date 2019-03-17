Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Leack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Leack

Notice Condolences

Robert A. Leack Notice
Leack, Robert A. Was peacefully called home by God and is reunited with his beloved wife, Theresa "Terry," on Saturday, March 9, 2019, age 80. Beloved father of Kathleen, Debra (Stephan) Braun, Patricia, Julie (Frank) Karasek and Robert (Deborah) Leack. Adoring grandpa of Angela, Robin and Evelyn. Dear friend of Kathy Lucas and her family. Further survived by sister-in-law, Karen Vernal (Tom Kolb), other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Delia, brother, Fr. Lawrence, sister-in-law, Victoria (Leonard) Weisling and brother-in-law, John Waldbauer. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 4-7PM. Vigil Service at 7PM. Additional visitation will be held at BLESSED SAVIOR PARISH, 8607 W. Villard Ave., Milwaukee, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10-11AM. Funeral Mass at 11AM. Burial will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Joan Antida High School.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now