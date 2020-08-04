1/
Robert A. "Bob" Lennie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" A. Lennie

West Allis - Passed away July 25, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Preceded in death by his parents Ronald (Diana) Lennie and Darylne (the late Jim) Wickersham, brother Michael Lennie, brother Dana Wickersham and sister Karen Feidman (the late Tom). Husband of Josefa Lennie. Step dad to Armando Aquirre, Avel (Sabrina) Zamora II and Diana Zamora. Loving grandpa to 8 grandchildren. Step son of Judy Ellingson. Brother of Terry Brahm, Kathy (Dave) Mattson, Kerry (Mary Jo) Wickersham, Hana Johannesen, Diana (David) Mackie, Regan (Mary Anne) Wickersham, Regina (the late Bill) Leer, Marty (Jenamie) Wickersham and Brian Wickersham. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 1:00 pm until time of services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaff Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved