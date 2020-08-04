Robert "Bob" A. LennieWest Allis - Passed away July 25, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Preceded in death by his parents Ronald (Diana) Lennie and Darylne (the late Jim) Wickersham, brother Michael Lennie, brother Dana Wickersham and sister Karen Feidman (the late Tom). Husband of Josefa Lennie. Step dad to Armando Aquirre, Avel (Sabrina) Zamora II and Diana Zamora. Loving grandpa to 8 grandchildren. Step son of Judy Ellingson. Brother of Terry Brahm, Kathy (Dave) Mattson, Kerry (Mary Jo) Wickersham, Hana Johannesen, Diana (David) Mackie, Regan (Mary Anne) Wickersham, Regina (the late Bill) Leer, Marty (Jenamie) Wickersham and Brian Wickersham. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 1:00 pm until time of services.