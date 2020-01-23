|
Robert A. Lewic
Tipler - Robert A. Lewic, 62, of Tipler, Wis., passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 20, 1957, in Milwaukee, Wis., son of the late Ed and Helen. Bob was a member of IBEW Union Local 494 in Milwaukee for over 30 years. He along with his wife, Kathy, were long time residents of Greenfield, Wis. Upon their retirement they relocated to their getaway place in Tipler, Wis.
Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, four wheeling, and time spent with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 37 years, Kathy; one brother, Tom (Renee), Phillips, Wis.; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Steve (Sharon); nieces and nephews; and by his faithful companion, Charlie.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one brother, Jim and stepdad, Edwin.
In accordance with Bob's wishes, private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Arlington Park Cemetery, Greenfield, Wis.
You may leave a condolence or tribute for Bob's family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.
The family has chosen the Jacobs-Lundholm Funeral Home and Crematory, Florence, Wis. to honor Bob's legacy of life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020