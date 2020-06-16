Robert A. Loeser
Brookfield - Age 95, peacefully entered Heaven on June 2nd, 2020. A private funeral mass will be held. For further details please refer to Hartson Funeral Home (https://www.hartsonfuneralhome.com/)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.