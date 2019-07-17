Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Inurnment
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Michelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Michelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Michelson Notice
Michelson, Robert A. Passed away surrounded by family on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 62. Loving dad of Brecka Michelson. Devoted companion of Beth Mieszkowski for 19 years. Brother of Jane Wanty. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Shirley Michelson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and relatives. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, July 22, 2019 from 5-7PM. Memorial Services at 7PM. Inurnment services Tuesday 11 AM at Arlington Park Cemetery. Please meet inside the main entrance of the cemetery at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline