Michelson, Robert A. Passed away surrounded by family on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 62. Loving dad of Brecka Michelson. Devoted companion of Beth Mieszkowski for 19 years. Brother of Jane Wanty. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Shirley Michelson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and relatives. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, July 22, 2019 from 5-7PM. Memorial Services at 7PM. Inurnment services Tuesday 11 AM at Arlington Park Cemetery. Please meet inside the main entrance of the cemetery at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019