Robert A. Namowicz
Age 59. Passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on October 24, 2019. Loving husband of Luann for 34 years. Devoted father of Jake (Caroline) Szymanski, Noah (Megan) Namowicz, and Ariel Namowicz. Amazing Grandpa of Bryn, Archie, Lulu, and Hart. Beloved son of Lydia and the late Julian. Dear brother of Michael (Kristin), Carrie (Patrick), Tom (Marilee), Steve (Barb), and David (Kristin). Reluctant Caretaker/Snuggler of Lucy & Lincoln. Rob will be remembered for many things: First and foremost is the love of family, especially his grandchildren. He took great pride not only in his own successes but that of his children. He was an avid sports fan, a connoisseur of great food, and had a love for travel. His gruff exterior held an amazingly generous and compassionate heart. Memorial gathering at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Church, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners on Thursday, Oct 31st from 12 Noon to 1:45 PM. Funeral Mass at 2 PM. Celebration to follow mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Research Institute in Rob's memory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019