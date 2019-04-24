|
Otzelberger, Robert A. "Bob" Formerly of Menomonee Falls, found peace April 20, 2019 at the age of 97. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Cora May and his dear brothers Carl, George, Herbert "Swede", Alois "Junior", and Greg. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob was a WWII veteran who proudly served as a submariner in the US Navy. He was a founding member of the AMVETS Post No. 5 and active in the VFW and Kiwanis. Upon retirement as the Post Master of Menomonee Falls, Bob and Cora May enjoyed years of world travels. Bob was an inspiration to all who had the great pleasure of knowing him. Our lives were enriched by his love. Visitation Saturday, April 27 from NOON until the time of Funeral Service at 2 PM at Luther Manor Faith and Education Center, 4545 N 92nd St, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53225. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Luther Manor Foundation. "If you value your freedom, thank a veteran."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019