Robert A. RemszaBorn to Eternal Life October 3, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving father of the late Michael (the late Kathy), Debbie (the late Randy) Orethun, Donna (Jerry) Pelzek, Greg and Sandy (Mike) Wasniewski. Dear "Grampa"of Andy, the late Meghin, Amanda, Morgan, Jordan, Alexandra, Jacob, Cassie, Sarah and "Great-Grampa" of Alana, Reyna, Gannon, Ivan and One on the way. Dear brother of James (Carole), Jane and Carol (Bob) Malik. Further survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.Visitation Friday, October 9 at the Lincoln Village Chapel (703 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee 53215) from 9:30 - 11:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee). Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery."Semper Fi"