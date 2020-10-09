1/
Robert A. Remsza
Robert A. Remsza

Born to Eternal Life October 3, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving father of the late Michael (the late Kathy), Debbie (the late Randy) Orethun, Donna (Jerry) Pelzek, Greg and Sandy (Mike) Wasniewski. Dear "Grampa"of Andy, the late Meghin, Amanda, Morgan, Jordan, Alexandra, Jacob, Cassie, Sarah and "Great-Grampa" of Alana, Reyna, Gannon, Ivan and One on the way. Dear brother of James (Carole), Jane and Carol (Bob) Malik. Further survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Visitation Friday, October 9 at the Lincoln Village Chapel (703 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee 53215) from 9:30 - 11:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee). Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

"Semper Fi"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:15 AM
Lincoln Village Chapel
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT
October 7, 2020

May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020

May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
