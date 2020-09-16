1/1
Robert A. Thompto
Robert A. Thompto

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, September 12, 2020, age 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Carol Mae (nee Bagstad). Loving father of Mark (Carol), Paul (Elizabeth) Thompto and Kathy (Tony) Ellis. Dear grandfather of Phillip Slawinski, Jessica and Wright Holdank, Brian (Elena), Amy, Daniel and David Thompto. Cherished great -grandfather of Alexander, Eliana, Maia and Ashley. Brother of Orin Thompto. Preceded in death by his siblings Owen, Phyllis and Harry Jr. Thompto. Brother-in-law of Judith Hilbert, the late Donald and the late Jewel Bagstad. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 at Apostle Presbyterian Church - West Allis (1509 South 76th St.) at 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Bob was honored as the West Allis Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. He was a member of the West Allis Rotary Club, Tripoli Shrine, West Allis Masonic Lodge #291, former member and past president of West Allis Chamber of Commerce and a YMCA founding board member. Retired teacher and administrator for the West Allis School District. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Apostle Presbyterian Church or Alzheimer's Association appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 PM
Apostle Presbyterian Church - West Allis
SEP
18
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Apostle Presbyterian Church - West Allis
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gregg Fitzpatrick
Friend
