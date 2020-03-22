Services
Robert Alex Nistor


1934 - 2020
Robert Alex Nistor Notice
Robert Alex Nistor

Passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Husband of Jean (nee Techmer). Father of Mark (Renee DePas) Nistor and Stephanie Nistor. Grandpa of Brandon, Logan and Jordan Nistor and Tiffany Wolf. Great-grandpa of Lillyana Nistor and Carter and Chase Wolf. He was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Antonette (nee Frkovich) Nistor and his daughter Nancy Nistor. Robert is also survived by other relatives and dear friends.

Robert was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 1, 1934 to his parents Alex and Antonette Nistor. He worked for the Milwaukee Road as a Brakeman. He served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman in Germany. Robert lived a full life loving his family and friends.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name to the or the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020
