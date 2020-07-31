Robert Allan Majkowski
Majkowski, Robert Allan (Bob or Mack), passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24th after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure.
A veteran of the Vietnam war, Bob proudly served in the U.S.M.C. and spent his career in the trucking industry dedicated to his Teamster brothers. A loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bob will be remembered and cherished for his love and generosity. He was a gifted athlete with a true passion for sports and coaching. Bob inspired many young athletes (especially his sons) and taught them the fundamentals of sports while also sharing foundational values and invaluable life lessons that would propel them to success. Before Google, there was Bob. He was always ready to answer the toughest trivia questions with an uncanny recall of the most obscure details. An incredibly generous soul, Bob would give you the shirt off his back. He donated to multiple charities and showered family, friends, and neighbors with gifts…simply for the true joy he received from giving to others. As a mentor, Bob spent countless hours listening and supporting those who needed a friend, a guide, or a shoulder to lean on. To those of us who were privileged enough to have Bob touch our lives, we will forever cherish the life experiences we shared, the fond memories we created, and the way he always made us feel loved and special. He is survived by the love of his life Melodie [nee Emanuele], son Vince "Rocky" (Christine), son Guy (Gemini), grandchildren Zack, Sydney, & Ty, brother Edmund "Mick" (Cynthia) as well as many family members and friends.
A private "Celebration of Life" service will be held at BRADSHAW followed by a burial with military honors at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be by invite only. For those wishing to attend virtually, the service will be live-streamed on BRADSHAW's website, while the military honors will be recorded and posted after the burial. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite charity
to spread his spirit of love and generosity.
The family asks to share memories and photos on the Tribute Wall at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Robert-Majkowski