Robert Allan Schneider
South Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020, age 77. He is survived by his beloved cousin Robert S. (Nancy Reeder) Schultz and dear friends Don Blom and Alan Wilson.
Bob was a member of the Varsity track team and valedictorian of his senior class at South Milwaukee High School, 1960. He earned master's degrees in sociology and library science. He taught at the University of Wisconsin - Center at Manitowoc and served as a librarian at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa and at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, Kentucky.
Thank you to neighbors Tom and Marsha Burzynski for their friendship and helping hands. Gratitude to the nurses of MRICU at St. Luke's Medical Center for their exceptional compassion and care.
Bob was a devoted and loving companion to his fur children, Atilla and Stavro. A train enthusiast since boyhood, Bob is now highballing it on the Eternal Express. Private services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020