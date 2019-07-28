|
Kern, Dr. Robert Allyn Passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Lois Kern; and his brother, Wilbur Kern, Jr. Further survived by his sister-in-law Dorothy Kern; nieces Kathy Kern, Nanci Lopez, and Katherine Pickard; and (4) great nieces and (3) great-great nieces. He will also be greatly missed by his many dear friends, colleagues and former students. Robert (Bob) was a Professor at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) where he instilled his love of science and life to countless students for over 40 years. He was actively involved in the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and served as the Program Director for the Mechanical Engineering Department for many years. In addition to his love of teaching, he enjoyed fitness, motorcycles, airplanes, bicycling, and studying languages and world history. The world is a better place because of Bob's commitment to education and engineering and his influence will live on forever. Faber est suae quisque fortunae (Every man is the artisan of his own fortune) More information regarding the future memorial service can be obtained at www.schmidtandbartelt.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019