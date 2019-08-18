|
Kern, Dr. Robert Allyn Passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Lois Kern; and his brother, Wilbur Kern, Jr. Further survived by his sister-in-law Dorothy Kern; nieces Kathy Kern, Nanci Lopez, and Katherine Pickard; and (4) great nieces and (3) great-great nieces. He will also be greatly missed by his many dear friends, colleagues and former students. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019