Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert Allyn Kern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert Allyn Kern Notice
Kern, Dr. Robert Allyn Passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Lois Kern; and his brother, Wilbur Kern, Jr. Further survived by his sister-in-law Dorothy Kern; nieces Kathy Kern, Nanci Lopez, and Katherine Pickard; and (4) great nieces and (3) great-great nieces. He will also be greatly missed by his many dear friends, colleagues and former students. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline