Robert Anthony Schaefer

Robert Anthony Schaefer Notice
Robert Anthony Schaefer

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert A. Schaefer announces his passing in the evening of Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Bob will be lovingly remembered by the love of his life for 46 years, Marie (nee Gaulke), his daughter Lisa (Eric) Anderson, Kate (Mike) Chambers, his son Danny Schaefer, and the little one who called him "Papa", his granddaughter Abigail Marie Chambers. He is further survived by his sisters Laurie (Allen) Smukowski and Kathy (Richard) Dale. Further survived by many close relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Bob was born in Milwaukee to his parents Gerald and Sue Schaefer. He was a self-made engineer who ran a successful business in Mequon before retiring just a few years ago. He constantly gave credence throughout his career to the educational start he received from Marquette University High School, his direction from his dad Jerry, and his continual learning from on the job experiences.

Bob will be remembered for the start he gave others who struggled in their work. He was a mentor to them and to his son, Danny who worked with him. He will always be known for his strong work ethic, love for history, and especially his dedication to his family. Bob was a lover of animals especially his companions "Indies", who are missing him.

A celebration of Bob's life/visitation will take place Sunday at Schaff Funeral Home 2:00 PM until time of service 4:00 PM. We would like to thank Dr. Oesterling and his outstanding staff for the exceptional care Bob received for 20+ years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Zilber Hospice or your local animal shelter.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
