Robert Arendt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Arendt

Shawano - Formerly of Lake Church, May 3, 2020 age 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Leider). Dearest father of Gary (Linda), Daniel, Richard (Barbara), James, Sandra, Jeffrey and Diane. Further survived by 6 grandchildren: Kyle (Ashley), Keith (Amy), Brian, Kelly, Katie (Peter) Williquette, and Megan, and 6 great-grandchildren: Karston, Briella, Koen, Kali, Archer, and Aries. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Savior Parish in Holy Cross. Interment St. Mary Parish Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Camp American Legion (https://www.campamericanlegion.org/donate-today)








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved