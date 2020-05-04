Robert Arendt
Shawano - Formerly of Lake Church, May 3, 2020 age 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Leider). Dearest father of Gary (Linda), Daniel, Richard (Barbara), James, Sandra, Jeffrey and Diane. Further survived by 6 grandchildren: Kyle (Ashley), Keith (Amy), Brian, Kelly, Katie (Peter) Williquette, and Megan, and 6 great-grandchildren: Karston, Briella, Koen, Kali, Archer, and Aries. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Savior Parish in Holy Cross. Interment St. Mary Parish Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Camp American Legion (https://www.campamericanlegion.org/donate-today)
Shawano - Formerly of Lake Church, May 3, 2020 age 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Leider). Dearest father of Gary (Linda), Daniel, Richard (Barbara), James, Sandra, Jeffrey and Diane. Further survived by 6 grandchildren: Kyle (Ashley), Keith (Amy), Brian, Kelly, Katie (Peter) Williquette, and Megan, and 6 great-grandchildren: Karston, Briella, Koen, Kali, Archer, and Aries. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Savior Parish in Holy Cross. Interment St. Mary Parish Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Camp American Legion (https://www.campamericanlegion.org/donate-today)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.