Robert B. RybakWest Allis - Found eternal peace on August 30, 2020 at the age of 66. Cherished dad of Carol and John (Ashlee) Rybak. Loving grandpa to Braylie, Addelyn and Emma Rybak. Preceded in death by his wife Nancy (nee Offenbacher), parents Stanley and Delores (nee Parent) Rybak, and siblings Stanley, Lynn Frank (nee Rybak), Brion and Debra. Bob will be dearly missed by family, friends, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and neighbors.Bob will be remembered as a hard-working and confident man who embraced a positive, go-getter attitude in life. He fought for years to overcome medical issues. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren, as they meant the world to him.A private service will be held at a future date.