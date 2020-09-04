1/1
Robert B. Rybak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert B. Rybak

West Allis - Found eternal peace on August 30, 2020 at the age of 66. Cherished dad of Carol and John (Ashlee) Rybak. Loving grandpa to Braylie, Addelyn and Emma Rybak. Preceded in death by his wife Nancy (nee Offenbacher), parents Stanley and Delores (nee Parent) Rybak, and siblings Stanley, Lynn Frank (nee Rybak), Brion and Debra. Bob will be dearly missed by family, friends, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and neighbors.

Bob will be remembered as a hard-working and confident man who embraced a positive, go-getter attitude in life. He fought for years to overcome medical issues. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren, as they meant the world to him.

A private service will be held at a future date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved