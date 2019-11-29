|
Robert "Bob" Barber
Allenton - Robert "Bob" E. Barber, age 70, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home in Allenton. He was born on August 15, 1949 in Fond Du Lac, WI to Eugene and Phoebe (nee Macklem) Barber.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janet (nee Schmitt); daughters, Dulcie Davis and Dawn (Matthew Allman) Kabitzke; grandchildren, Josetta Davis, Jacob and Ashley Kabitzke, Ethan Allman; brother Harvey (Barb) Barber and sister Sally (Gerry) Wagner. He is further survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 1:00PM until 3:00PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
