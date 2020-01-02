|
|
Robert "Bobby" Bernstein
Lake Worth, FL - Passed away in FL on Dec. 29, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved son of Helen (nee Derzon) and the late Norman Bernstein. Loving father of Sean Bernstein and former spouse of Elizabeth (Burns) Bernstein. Dear brother of Gerry (Denice) Bernstein, Susie Emlen, Franci Jo (Michael) Koehn and the late Sandy (Wally) Lipp. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Bobby was a great friend to many and a wonderful big brother who looked out for "his kids". Among other things, he will be remembered fondly for his love of sports and the many basketball games he hosted on 72nd Street as well as Sunday morning softball games. After he moved to FL, many of us were lucky to visit. He was a wonderful host always willing to open up his home and share his favorite haunts. He will be sadly missed by many from both the north and south.
Graveside service Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 South 43rd Street, Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020