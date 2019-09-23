Services
West Allis - Robert C. Binger passed away on September 14, 2019, at the age of 89. Loving and caring husband of the late Kathleen Zadurski Binger, brother in law of Linda (Tony) DiPietro and cousin of Norman (Diane) Binger. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. SPECIAL THANKS to Special Angels, Janet and Barb who have been there for Bob for many years. Bob was a proud member of Tripoli Shrine, Scottish Rite and Pewaukee Masonic Lodge. He proudly served his country during the Korean War while in the US Army. Funeral Services Tuesday, September 24th at 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Private Interment Forest Home Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 23, 2019
