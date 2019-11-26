|
|
Robert Biskobing
West Bend - Robert F. "Bob" Biskobing, age 94 years, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1925 in Sheboygan to John and Julia (nee Herr) Biskobing. Bob served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. On January 8, 1949, Bob married Germaine Rollmann at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Kiel, WI and they began their family. Bob enjoyed camping, square dancing, playing the accordion, spending time with his family. He and Gerry loved traveling in their motorhome.
Bob is survived by his children Jack (Maxine), Jeff (Marles), Mike (Mary), and Rob (Beth), and daughter-in-law Nancy (Jack Schleif) Biskobing; grandchildren Scott (Sarah), Trina Biertzer, Andy (Kim), Tiffany (Jon) Yttri, Marcus (Tiffany), David and Audrey; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Ann Makal and Kathy (Carlos) Nava; sister-in-law Mildred Hoefler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Germaine, and son David and brother Jerry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, November. 30 at St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1025 S 7th Ave West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Nathan Reesman presiding. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095) from 3:00pm until 6:00pm.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019