Robert Boruta
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on September 27, 2019, age 85. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Marlene (nee Wendlandt) for 63 years. Loving father of Laura (Steve) Riel, Roberta Boruta and Lynn (companion Glenn) Sward. Grandfather of the late Brenton Riel. Best friend of Fidel Rodriquez. Will be further missed by other family and business associates. Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-Family Center, 12875 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI 53005, on Monday, October 7, 2019 1:30-2:30 pm. Funeral 2:30 pm. Burial to follow. Bob would be known as a dilettante, a dabbler in many areas of interests and trades. He will be remembered as the owner of B&H Manufacturing Company for over 50 years. In his spare time he loved boating, sailing and just being on the water.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019