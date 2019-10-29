|
|
In a single moment our lives can change forever!! This un-expected loss comes with our deepest sadness in losing a special soul at the age of 63.
Beloved partner for thirty years to Jane Kresse, loving brother to Susan (Brian) Riordan, loving son to predeceased parents Robert and Marion Schlytter and loving family member to the entire Kresse family. Also survived by loving and caring relatives including the entire Anderson family and an abundance of true friends.
Bobby's spirit was large! Each life that Bobby touched has a forever constant from the warm exuberance that he radiated.
Bob had so many unique qualities and one of his greatest was that he excelled at reaching out and connecting with people and forming deep bonds of lasting friendships that he so valued and treasured.
Bobby had a curiosity for life and believed in a deep consciousness of spiritual enlightenment and he engaged in a broad spectrum of new age philosophies. Later in life he applied that spiritual enlightenment and belief system by giving a sense of hope to many through philanthropy.
As a child, our Bobby was a silly mischief maker (and at times he carried that with him through adulthood)!! Let us just say that he had a mind of his own! Can you imagine his decision that he could drive an Oldsmobile at thirteen years old? "Oh Yeah"! He drove often. Throughout Bob's childhood, whatever he engaged in, he excelled at; including being a brilliant student, being an avid sailor, a gifted drum player and a prized athlete in swimming, golfing and bowling. He was a great water skier, tap dancer ("YES"), American Indian dancer and last but not least a malted milk maker extraordinaire!!! As a teenager, he was an early entrepreneur with his two first business endeavors being seal coating and commercial power sweeping. In adulthood, he loved automobiles and devoted his career to the car business. Bobby enjoyed a vast and eclectic array of music and artistic performance and loved supporting the many music and art endeavors in our great City and beyond! He had a strong fondness for the State of Florida and loved not only exploring the entire State but also absorbing the peaceful beauty of the ocean and the green open fairways.
Bob was passionate about his brilliant City of Milwaukee!! He embraced all of the wonderful amenities that Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin offer and he found joy in discovering all the cultural dimensions here.
Bob was so very fond of driving the "open road"! He found his "niche" behind the wheel always choosing driving over flying which engaged his free spirit!
On a lighter note his warm and fuzzies were a good cup of Joe, a short stack of pancakes with real maple syrup, a splurge trip to Leon's custard for some Butter Pecan custard and he never turned down or failed to devour his favorite homemade cookies and prized cakes.
Bob's voice will forever speak as we listen to the echos of his familiar words and phrases that play through our minds.
In remembering our Bob: the next time you come across a field of brilliant sunflowers, please pause and think of Bob and his fondness for them! The next time you watch a sunset and a true sense of incredible "awe" overpowers you, please pause and think of Bob and the passion he had while receiving the calm, hope and beauty that each sunset gave him! The next time you see a kite flying ever so mighty, please pause and think of Bob and the pure joy he found in seeing kites soaring in the air! The next time you get sand between your toes while walking on a beach, please pause and think of Bob and the thousands of miles he walked on beaches for the calming purity it gave him! The next time you are "teeing up" and following through with a brilliant swing that provides that great sounding "click" as your golf club hits the white ball smack on the green, please pause and think of Bob and the very talented player he was as well as his devotion to the game! The next time you look around at your most loyal, trusted and fun-loving friendships, please pause and think of Bob because that is exactly what he radiated to his friends with his nourishing energy and spirit! The next time you see a stranger in need, please pause and think of Bob because he freely lent a helping hand! The next time you are greeted by a dog, please pause and think of Bob and the remarkable connection and love he had for dogs and really all animals!
Bobby did indeed "walk to the beat of a different drummer"! His trademark was his most gorgeous and quite long head of hair! He had his own great distinction and manner. Most of you do not know of his legendary nickname of "Moda Mario" which was conceived 45 years ago on Las Olas Boulevard in Ft. Lauderdale from his sense of fabulous style!!
Bobby had quite a fondness for a good pizza. Even for his very last meal, he indulged in his favorite pizza with a Sprecher root beer!
Forever in our hearts and never to be forgotten is our Bob!! Let us celebrate Bobby's life and the blessings and memories he created that will live on in all the lives he touched. Today let us all walk a little more gently upon this earth and truly honor and believe in the peace sign which had great meaning to him. Bob would be SMILING!
Private services were held.
Memorials may be expressed to:
-Bayview Community Center
-Urban Ecology Center
-Salvation Army
-Impact 21
-Arts @ Large
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019