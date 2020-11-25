Robert C. AndresenAge 61, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020, at his home in Madison, WI. He was born on August 17, 1959, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Richard and Merrill Andresen. Bob is survived by his parents, his younger brother, Mark Andresen, his sister-in-law Gina, and his niece and nephew Anna and Matthew Andresen, all of Greenfield, WI. In addition, he leaves behind many friends from across the globe, from UW - Madison, and from UW Research and Sponsored Programs. Bob graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1977 and then received two degrees from UW - Madison, a Bachelor's and Master's in Business Administration. He began working at UW - Madison in 1986, and his skills in leadership and administration grew as his work was recognized. At the time of his death, Bob was the Associate Director of Research and Sponsored Programs and Director of Research Financial Services. Outside of work, Bob loved cinema and art, particularly modern art and art glass. He was ready to travel nationally or internationally at every opportunity, and he particularly enjoyed traveling with his family. He was dedicated to his work and to UW - Madison.Bob was a national and international leader in the field of research administration, the management of research grants and contracts. He served as treasurer and then president of the National Council of University Research Administrators (NCURA), and he was a founding member of the NCURA Global Faculty. In 2016, Bob was the leader of a delegation of university representatives to Cuba, in an effort to enhance research collaboration among American and Cuban scientists. He taught grants management across the country and in international locations such as Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, England, Italy and Russia. He was also a leader in the Federal Demonstration Partnership and the Council on Governmental Relations. Bob received the International Award for Excellence in Research Management Leadership in 2020, and he was designated an NCURA Distinguished Educator. Bob was dedicated to his profession, and he shared his knowledge widely and skillfully with his colleagues. He was respected, admired and loved by all the people with whom he worked. His sense of humor was legendary. His children's book, "The Best Job of All," is available in six languages.Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10AM - 12Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Please see the funeral home's website to view the live stream of the service. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the funeral home, made to The Estate of Robert Andresen, Mark Andresen, Trustee, to support the education of his beloved niece and nephew.