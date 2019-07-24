Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church
4611S. Kirkwood Ave.
Cudahy, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church
4611S. Kirkwood Ave.
Cudahy, WI
Bordak, Robert C. C.L.U. "Bob" Passed away, Fri., July 19, 2019, and went to his heavenly home at the age of 89 years. He was born on October 29, 1929, "Black Tuesday", the start of the great depression. Preceded in death by parents, John and Anna (nee Kosciesza); brother, John; sister-in-law, Theresa (Senski). Survived by his beloved wife Marilyn (nee Dellevar); his loving children Robert (Kathleen), Dr. Glen A. (Peggy), Bordak M.D. and Duane (Kristine), eight grandchildren, Michael (Samantha), David, Matthew, Annika, Erica, Mika, Katerina, and Alyssa, one step-grandson, Donald, and three great grandchildren, Miles, Samuel, and Lewis. He is further survived by brother-in-law Claude Dellevar of California, and sister-in-law, Carol Dellevar of New Berlin, nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob retired after 29 years with Prudential Insurance, as an agent and sales manager. A visitation will be held on Fri., July 26 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at the Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held on Sat., July 27, from 9:00AM until the 10:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church, 4611S. Kirkwood Ave., Cudahy, WI 53110. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Nativity of the Lord, Project Concern". The family would like to thank the "caregivers" for their end of life help. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
