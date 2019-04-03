|
Dodds, Robert C. Found peace on March 29, 2019 at the age of 85. Father of Col. Thomas USMC, Kyla, Michael, Katie, Crystal, and Raymond. He is a grandfather of many and has numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother Frederick Dodds. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Robert had a keen sense of duty; he worked hard and passed that down to his children. He was a veteran of the US Army and the Iowa Air National Guard. Memorial Gathering will be at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Wauwatosa on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2 PM until 3 PM. Military Honors will be at 3 PM. Robert was an avid reader and loved libraries. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Waukesha, Wisconsin Public Library.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019