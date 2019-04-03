Services
More Obituaries for Robert Dodds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Dodds

Robert C. Dodds Notice
Dodds, Robert C. Found peace on March 29, 2019 at the age of 85. Father of Col. Thomas USMC, Kyla, Michael, Katie, Crystal, and Raymond. He is a grandfather of many and has numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother Frederick Dodds. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Robert had a keen sense of duty; he worked hard and passed that down to his children. He was a veteran of the US Army and the Iowa Air National Guard. Memorial Gathering will be at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Wauwatosa on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2 PM until 3 PM. Military Honors will be at 3 PM. Robert was an avid reader and loved libraries. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Waukesha, Wisconsin Public Library.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
