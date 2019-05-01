|
|
Eckert, Robert C. April 24, 2019, age 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Marion H. (nee Jenrich) Eckert. Dear mother of Mark and Mary Jo (Walter) Remondini. Dear brother of Betty Javes, Joanne (John) Kaye, and Daniel Eckert. Robert is preceded in death by his 5 siblings. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation SATURDAY, May 4th, 2019 from 9:30 A.M.-10:30 A.M at ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI-WEST 201 N. 76th Street. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Robert was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving in WWII and the Korean War. He retired from the City of Milwaukee as a Sanitation Supervisor. Robert was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019