Robert C. Lawler
Cudahy - Reunited with his beloved wife Josie on December 25, 2019 at the age of 93. Dear father of Robert T. (Terri), Kathy (Jon Kostowicz) Christl, and John M. Lawler. Dear grandfather of Andrea Christl, and Tara (Greg Krueger) Christl. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERL HOME (3774 E Underwood Ave) from 4 PM until time of Services at 6 PM. Private committal at St Adalbert's Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019