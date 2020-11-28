1/1
Robert C. Melotik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Melotik

passed away November 25, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Michalets). Loving father of Kristine (Michael) McQuerry, Mark (Julie), Thomas, and Karen (Donald) Schlidt. Proud grandfather of Micale, Elena, Matthew, Catherine, Samuel, Megan, Luke, and Adam. Further survived by brothers Martin, Arthur, and Andrew, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Robert "Bob" was a life-long resident of the city of Cudahy. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Bob met the love of his life, Elaine, in high school and married in 1962. He was a machinist at Bucyrus Erie Corporation for 35 years. Bob was a hunting and fishing enthusiast and an amateur artist and carver. He also loved traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home, South Milwaukee on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:00-10:00am. Funeral service on Thursday at the funeral home at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved