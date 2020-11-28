Robert C. Melotik
passed away November 25, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Michalets). Loving father of Kristine (Michael) McQuerry, Mark (Julie), Thomas, and Karen (Donald) Schlidt. Proud grandfather of Micale, Elena, Matthew, Catherine, Samuel, Megan, Luke, and Adam. Further survived by brothers Martin, Arthur, and Andrew, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Robert "Bob" was a life-long resident of the city of Cudahy. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Bob met the love of his life, Elaine, in high school and married in 1962. He was a machinist at Bucyrus Erie Corporation for 35 years. Bob was a hunting and fishing enthusiast and an amateur artist and carver. He also loved traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home, South Milwaukee on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:00-10:00am. Funeral service on Thursday at the funeral home at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association
.