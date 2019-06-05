|
Ryan, Robert C. "Bob" The world's tallest leprechaun found his pot of gold at the end of the rainbow after passing away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by his wife Carol, sisters and a brother. He is survived by his son Bob "Randy", his special other Peg, brother Jim (Pam), brother-in-law Dick and "step-children" Ellen, Rebecca, Melanie, Adam. Special papa to Aidin, Ania, Dylan, Gabriel, Myra, Jacob, Blaize, Christopher, Abigail, Evelyn, Seth, Noah and Nova. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, "step children-in-law" and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 4 PM with a prayer service at 4 PM. Bob was an Army veteran and a Local 200 Teamsters retiree.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019