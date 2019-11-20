Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
November 18, 2019. Age 82. Beloved husband of Sharon M. (nee Hofschulte). Dear father of Robert James (Lisa) Zoellner, Theresa Marie (the late Albert) Allen, Patrick John (Julie) Zoellner and Mark Alan (Cindy) Zoellner. Grandfather of Alycia Marie, Brittany Sue, Adele Marie and Jeffrey Reetz. Also survived by four great-grandaughters, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, November 22nd at Harder Funeral Home from 4:00PM until the time of service at 7:00PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Robert retired from the U.S. Post Office after 47 years of service. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019
